Ottobre 2017 ad Argo16 (ex Spazio Aereo, VE)
Riceviamo e pubblichiamo.
Da DJ Food ad Argoween con i Mombu, ecco l’ottobre di Argo16!
06/10 DJ Food – Selected Aphex Twin Works AV Set
07/10 Dark Lord / Hell N Then / Perfect Fit
12/10 Dronika Psykika Dystopika Tour – Argo16 Venezia (Marghera)
14/10 KARMA – Grande Grande Centrifuga
15/10 Il Ballo delle Galassie con Patates Sound System e Folquerrìa
20/10 Venice Sunsplash Night – Richie Stephens, Rankin Lele & Papaleu
21/10 Hear The Change Festival • 21 October 2017
22/10 Power Atomic Sunday – Hank Roberts & Pipe Dreams + JAM
27/10 Danny Trejo (Album release) Game Over, Call The Cops, 360 Flip
29/10 Power Acoustic Sunday – Max Chiarella Trio + JAM
31/10 Argoween – Mombu / Orange Car Crash / Cactus Radio