Old Habits, 22/9/2020 – Vol. VII

Settima puntata di Old Habits su Fango Radio. Classic Metal di oggi (Sölicitör, Meurtrières, Chevalier…) e di ieri (Cirith Ungol, Manilla Road, Agent Steel…) e qualche digressione (Mansion, Arckanum…), ma sempre nel nome del metallo.

Playlist

Side A (Whips)

[Intro / Vincent Price – “A Worm That Would Not Die”]

01. Dio – Caught In The Middle

02. Sölicitör – The Red Queen

03. Meurtrières – A La Spatha

04. Judas Priest – Jawbreaker

05. Manowar – Sign Of The Hammer

06. Cirith Ungol – Frost And Fire

Side B (Chains)

07. Manilla Road – Necropolis

08. Tokyo Blade – Night Of The Blade

09. Chevalier – Stormbringer

10. Agent Steel – Chosen To Stay

11. Mansion – Lutheran

12. Arckanum – Kolin Væruld

Old Habits Classic Metal, Horror Movies, Whips, Spikes and Chains. “And you will face the sea of darkness, and all therein that may be explored”.

[Outro / Coven – extract from “Satanic Mass”]