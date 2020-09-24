Old Habits, 22/9/2020 – Vol. VII
Settima puntata di Old Habits su Fango Radio. Classic Metal di oggi (Sölicitör, Meurtrières, Chevalier…) e di ieri (Cirith Ungol, Manilla Road, Agent Steel…) e qualche digressione (Mansion, Arckanum…), ma sempre nel nome del metallo.
Playlist
Side A (Whips)[Intro / Vincent Price – “A Worm That Would Not Die”]
01. Dio – Caught In The Middle
02. Sölicitör – The Red Queen
03. Meurtrières – A La Spatha
04. Judas Priest – Jawbreaker
05. Manowar – Sign Of The Hammer
06. Cirith Ungol – Frost And Fire
Side B (Chains)
07. Manilla Road – Necropolis
08. Tokyo Blade – Night Of The Blade
09. Chevalier – Stormbringer
10. Agent Steel – Chosen To Stay
11. Mansion – Lutheran
12. Arckanum – Kolin Væruld
Old Habits
Classic Metal, Horror Movies, Whips, Spikes and Chains.
“And you will face the sea of darkness, and all therein that may be explored”.