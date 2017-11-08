Novembre 2017 ad Argo16 (ex Spazio Aereo, VE)
Riceviamo da Argo16 e pubblichiamo.
04. La Notte Onirica
05. Francesca Bertazzo Hart Quintet / Palco Aperto / Jam
10. Oddisee & Good Compny ft. Olivier St. Louis + Dj Lugi | Argo16
11. Crispy ┼ Pinch ┼ MESH ┼ Von Tesla
12. Tabú sonorizzato da Durante-Diouf-Turchet / Burbank legge / Jam
15. The Underground Youth + Hund live at Argo16
18. GranBallo dei 3 tempi: La Ficelle, Folk Fiction, stage Bourré 3T
19. Power NYC Sunday | Solivan – Faraò – Barbon Trio / Jam
23. Laraaji & Carlos Niño
24. Licantroparty | Licantropy / Cuore Matto / afterparty
26. Liberati Quartet / Alberto Bettin / Jam with Carlo Atti
30. Thisquietarmy + Thank U for Smoking