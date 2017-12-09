Nothing, puntata 9 – stagione 2017/18
Free Punknoise Jazz.
2 His Electro Blue Voice – Crystal Mind
3 Hüsker Dü – Outside
4 Sarcasm – Instant Automation
5 Richard Dowson – Judas Iscariot
6 Irreversible Entanglements – Enough
7 Tomas Fujiwara – Pocket Pass
Nothing
Su terreni poveri e substrati fortemente acidi le specie pioniere preparano il terreno per l’arrivo di nuove specie. Noise, no wave, electro, jazz, hip hop, lo-fi, garage, italian outsiders, pop. Questa è Nothing, che non vuol dire niente e che vuol dire niente.