Nothing, puntata 8 – stagione 2018/19

Hyperbeatz.

Ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

Caboladies – Virginia

The Comet Is Coming – Because The End Is Really The Beginning

Dave Liebman, Adam Rudolph, Tatsuya Nakatani – Skyway Dream

dTHEd – Şmpłø-Π

The Cradle – New Organ

Little Simz – Offence

Harmonizer – Taipei Airport (Demo)