Nothing, puntata 8 – stagione 2017/18

Floating Island.

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

1 Will Guthrie – Doubletrouble

2 Kepla Deforrest Brown Jr – Crowding And Bubbling Lanscapes Of Deposited Bodies Suite II

3 Kepla Deforrest Brown Jr – Crowding And Bubbling Lanscapes Of Deposited Bodies Suite IV

4 Mike Cooper – Raft 28 Vital Alsar

5 M.E.S.H. – Serch Reveal

6 Mhysa – For Doris Payne

7 Rainbow Island – Fat Sak