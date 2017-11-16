Nothing, puntata 7 – stagione 2017/18

Tastieroni

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

1 Talibam! – Breach Of Ecology On The Seabed (Biodiversity In Shambles)

2 Do Pas O – Broadway The Wrong Way

3 Do Pas O – Fucking Drum Circle

4 Meridian Brothers – Cumbia Eres Cumbia

5 Greg Fox – Catching An l

6 Talibam! – Human Interference And The Failure To Ratify Da Endgame Of The Anthropocene

7 Talibam! – The Telegenic Annexation Of Territorial Expanse In The West

8 Ariel Pink – Dedicated To Bobby Jameson