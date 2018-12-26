Nothing, puntata 4 – stagione 2018/19

Star Drum.

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

Booker Stardrum – Dome Ship

Booker Stardrum – Drim Dram II

Foodman – 337

Eli Keszler – Lotus Awnings

Noriin Radd Dreaming – Charlev

Bonaventure – Nemesis

Vessel – Glory Glory

Nothing

Su terreni poveri e substrati fortemente acidi le specie pioniere preparano il terreno per l’arrivo di nuove specie. Noise, no wave, electro, jazz, hip hop, lo-fi, garage, italian outsiders, pop. Questa è Nothing, che non vuol dire niente e che vuol dire niente.