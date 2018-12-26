Nothing, puntata 4 – stagione 2018/19
Star Drum.
Playlist
Booker Stardrum – Dome Ship
Booker Stardrum – Drim Dram II
Foodman – 337
Eli Keszler – Lotus Awnings
Noriin Radd Dreaming – Charlev
Bonaventure – Nemesis
Vessel – Glory Glory
Nothing
Su terreni poveri e substrati fortemente acidi le specie pioniere preparano il terreno per l’arrivo di nuove specie. Noise, no wave, electro, jazz, hip hop, lo-fi, garage, italian outsiders, pop. Questa è Nothing, che non vuol dire niente e che vuol dire niente.