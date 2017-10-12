Nothing, puntata 3 – stagione 2017/18
Brutalismi micronoise #3
Playlist
Pan Daijing – Act Of The Empress
Pan Daijing – Come To Sit Come To Refuse, Come To Surround
Pan Daijing – Eat
Taiwan Housing Project – Authentic Alien Perfume
Taiwan Housing Project – Salt Sugar Fire
System Hardware Abnormal – Modular Synths Are The Cancer Of Humanity
Sun Araw – 40 Hooves
Jealousy Party – Botta Vuota
Vittorio Montalti – Tentative De Epuoisement
Nothing
Su terreni poveri e substrati fortemente acidi le specie pioniere preparano il terreno per l’arrivo di nuove specie. Noise, no wave, electro, jazz, hip hop, lo-fi, garage, italian outsiders, pop. Questa è Nothing, che non vuol dire niente e che vuol dire niente.