Nothing, puntata 3 – stagione 2017/18

Brutalismi micronoise #3

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

Pan Daijing – Act Of The Empress

Pan Daijing – Come To Sit Come To Refuse, Come To Surround

Pan Daijing – Eat

Taiwan Housing Project – Authentic Alien Perfume

Taiwan Housing Project – Salt Sugar Fire

System Hardware Abnormal – Modular Synths Are The Cancer Of Humanity

Sun Araw – 40 Hooves

Jealousy Party – Botta Vuota

Vittorio Montalti – Tentative De Epuoisement