Nothing, puntata 2 – stagione 2018/19

Scordare.

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

Bill Orcutt, Chris Corsano – Double Bind

Robbie Lee, Mary Halvorson – Pondeteria

Farrad Thomas – Cotton Willy

Andrew Bernstein – Dust

Brötzmann, Leigh – All Of Us

Sissy Spacek – Simulcast

Sissy Spacek – Globe

Brutal Birthday – Facts

Sons Of Viljems – Touch Me Not (excerpt)