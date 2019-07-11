Nothing, puntata 11 – stagione 2018/19
Bate Bola.
Playlist:
Aidan Baker, Faith Coloccia, Jon Mueller – Mauve
Amnesia Scanner, Bill Kouligas – Lexachast VI
Angel Bat Dawid – What Shall I Tell My Children Who Are Black (Dr. Margaret Burroughs)
Ben Lamar Gay – Amanha è A Gente
Ben Lamar Gay – Movimentos
Caterina Barbieri – Pinnacles Of You
Nothing
Su terreni poveri e substrati fortemente acidi le specie pioniere preparano il terreno per l’arrivo di nuove specie. Noise, no wave, electro, jazz, hip hop, lo-fi, garage, italian outsiders, pop. Questa è Nothing, che non vuol dire niente e che vuol dire niente.