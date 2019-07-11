Nothing, puntata 11 – stagione 2018/19

Bate Bola.

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist:

Aidan Baker, Faith Coloccia, Jon Mueller – Mauve

Amnesia Scanner, Bill Kouligas – Lexachast VI

Angel Bat Dawid – What Shall I Tell My Children Who Are Black (Dr. Margaret Burroughs)

Ben Lamar Gay – Amanha è A Gente

Ben Lamar Gay – Movimentos

Caterina Barbieri – Pinnacles Of You