Nothing, puntata 10 – stagione 2018/19

Mattin.
Chris Pitsiokos Unit – Once Upon A Time Called Now
Saint Abdullah – Children At War
Piotr Kurek – Polygome
Nate Young – Nightshade
Nate Young – Marc Of Dimes
Mattin – February
Su terreni poveri e substrati fortemente acidi le specie pioniere preparano il terreno per l’arrivo di nuove specie. Noise, no wave, electro, jazz, hip hop, lo-fi, garage, italian outsiders, pop. Questa è Nothing, che non vuol dire niente e che vuol dire niente.