Nothing – E6 / S10
Fosfeni.
Playlist
01. Mohammad Reza Mortazavi – Riding Time
02. Mohammad Reza Mortazavi – Taken By The Wind
03. Two Or The Dragons – Prelude For The Triumphant Pan pt. 2
04. Massimo Carozzi – Oktogon I
05. Capo – Abuso.Pentimento.Illusione
06. Capo – Fosfeni
07. Polonius – Black Chess Bishop Volcanic Sludge Spell Of Violence
08. The Newcomer – A New You
09. Christian Lillinger – COR
10. Facenag – Skin Jackets
Nothing
Su terreni poveri e substrati fortemente acidi le specie pioniere preparano il terreno per l’arrivo di nuove specie. Noise, no wave, electro, jazz, hip hop, lo-fi, garage, italian outsiders, pop. Questa è Nothing, che non vuol dire niente e che vuol dire niente.