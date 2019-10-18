Nothing – E1 + E2 / S10
Hic Sunt Leones.
Playlist episodio 1 (ascolta su Mixcloud)
01. Timo Lassy – Kobi
02. De Leon – B3
03. Benjamin Lew – Hommes Assis Devant Un Mur Chaule
04. Sun Araw – Gabbiano
05. Georgia – Ayolas
06. The Just Measurers – Petite Gurlades
07. Eszaid – Xeu 4217
08. Sun Electric – Shuttle
Faroe Cave
Playlist episodio 2 (ascolta su Mixcloud)
01. Yusef Lateef – Koroso
02. John Tchicai – Faroe Cave Song
03. Christoph El Truento – Swamp
04. -Benjamin Lew – Wewak Port Sur Le Pacifique
05. Group A – Consumer A
06. Sun Electric – Lomat
07. Lamusa II – Piano Inferiore
Nothing
Su terreni poveri e substrati fortemente acidi le specie pioniere preparano il terreno per l’arrivo di nuove specie. Noise, no wave, electro, jazz, hip hop, lo-fi, garage, italian outsiders, pop. Questa è Nothing, che non vuol dire niente e che vuol dire niente.