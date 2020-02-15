Noise Is For Heroes #7

Continuiamo a selezionare per poi miscelare il meglio dalle pagine del nostro webmagazine, offrendovi anche qualche gustosa anticipazione: questa settimana troviamo l’atteso ritorno degli OvO, qui con l’agitatissimo Gabor degli Holiday Inn, Amaury Cambuzat con il suo “I Feel Like A Bombed Cathedral”, gli esoterici Mare Di Dirac, il nuovo – psicotropo – progetto di Shackleton a firma Tunes Of Negation, e il finale affidato all’ubiquo Stefano Di Trapani, qui in versione confidenziale Trapcoustic. In mezzo tanta altra roba per un’ora di musica – come sempre – insolita.

Playlist

01. OvO (feat. Gabor Holiday Inn): Burn De Haus

02. I Feel Like A Bombed Cathedral: Req.

03. Last Dream Of The Morning: Free Of Ghosts

04. Mare Di Dirac: Cista Mystica

05. Tunes Of Negation: Tundra Erotic

06. Kevin Hufnagel/Natasha Kermani: Carl Sagan – Ring

07. Metide: This-Solution

08. Fenella: Shard Of Glass

09. Trapcoustic: The Key