Noise Is For Heroes #7
Continuiamo a selezionare per poi miscelare il meglio dalle pagine del nostro webmagazine, offrendovi anche qualche gustosa anticipazione: questa settimana troviamo l’atteso ritorno degli OvO, qui con l’agitatissimo Gabor degli Holiday Inn, Amaury Cambuzat con il suo “I Feel Like A Bombed Cathedral”, gli esoterici Mare Di Dirac, il nuovo – psicotropo – progetto di Shackleton a firma Tunes Of Negation, e il finale affidato all’ubiquo Stefano Di Trapani, qui in versione confidenziale Trapcoustic. In mezzo tanta altra roba per un’ora di musica – come sempre – insolita.
Playlist
01. OvO (feat. Gabor Holiday Inn): Burn De Haus
02. I Feel Like A Bombed Cathedral: Req.
03. Last Dream Of The Morning: Free Of Ghosts
04. Mare Di Dirac: Cista Mystica
05. Tunes Of Negation: Tundra Erotic
06. Kevin Hufnagel/Natasha Kermani: Carl Sagan – Ring
07. Metide: This-Solution
08. Fenella: Shard Of Glass
09. Trapcoustic: The Key