Noise Is For Heroes #6
Sesta puntata del podcast più bello del mondo, sempre su Fango Radio. A questo giro nomi grossi e nuove scommesse insieme.
Playlist
01. Shapednoise – Moby Dick (feat. Drew McDowall and Rabit)
02. Holly Herndon – Eternal
03. Trapper Keaper – Unidentified Flying Objection
04. Törst–Canecapovolto – P.Sleep
05. Claudio Rocchetti – Thy Eyes, The Betrayal (part II)
06. Massimo Carozzi – Oktogon II
07. Gabriele Mitelli/Rob Mazurek – Uranus
08. Hysm?Duo – Region
09. Tomeka Reid Quartet – Old New
10. Uzeda – Blind
11. Iena – Contro La Città
12. Submeet – White Arms
13. Kariti – Sky Burial
14. Gnod – Looking Suspicious Dub