Noise Is For Heroes #5
Questa volta la selezione è fatta sulla base delle playlist pubblicate a fine 2019. Siamo arrivati alla quinta puntata di Noise Is For Heroes, e da qui potrete ascoltare tante cose diverse tra loro naturalmente, dalla scommessa Deafkids agli amati Swans, passando per Lightning Bolt, Kim Gordon, King Midas Sound, Caterina Barbieri, Giant Swan e tanto altro ancora. La nostra avventura con Fango Radio continua.
01. Deafkids – Camisa De Força (Inferno Ou Sem Saìda?)
02. Paal Nilssen-Love – Beating Back Pain
03. Lightning Bolt – Hüsker Dön’t
04. Kim Gordon – Air BnB
05. Swans – Amnesia
06. Jessica Pavone – And Maybe In The End
07. King Midas Sound – Alone
08. Giant Swan – OPAFS; R
09. Kinlaw & Franco Franco – Expo
10. These New Puritans – Inside The Rose
11. Colin Self – Survival
12. Caterina Barbieri – Bow Of Perception