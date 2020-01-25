Noise Is For Heroes #5

Questa volta la selezione è fatta sulla base delle playlist pubblicate a fine 2019. Siamo arrivati alla quinta puntata di Noise Is For Heroes, e da qui potrete ascoltare tante cose diverse tra loro naturalmente, dalla scommessa Deafkids agli amati Swans, passando per Lightning Bolt, Kim Gordon, King Midas Sound, Caterina Barbieri, Giant Swan e tanto altro ancora. La nostra avventura con Fango Radio continua.

01. Deafkids – Camisa De Força (Inferno Ou Sem Saìda?)

02. Paal Nilssen-Love – Beating Back Pain

03. Lightning Bolt – Hüsker Dön’t

04. Kim Gordon – Air BnB

05. Swans – Amnesia

06. Jessica Pavone – And Maybe In The End

07. King Midas Sound – Alone

08. Giant Swan – OPAFS; R

09. Kinlaw & Franco Franco – Expo

10. These New Puritans – Inside The Rose

11. Colin Self – Survival

12. Caterina Barbieri – Bow Of Perception