Noise Is For Heroes #48
La prima puntata del 2022 del nostro podcast su Fango Radio è dedicata alle amate/odiate classifiche di fine anno: The Bug è quello che è piaciuto un po’ a tutti in redazione, ma ci trovate dentro anche Moor Mother, Irreversible Entanglements, Low, GY!BE, le new sensation Squid e Black Country, New Road e gli italiani Blak Saagan e Tiziano Popoli. Il nostro 2021 suona più o meno così…
Playlist
It’s Really Complicated – Divide And Dissolve
Made A Circle – Moor Mother (feat. Nappy Nina, Maassai, Antonia Gabriela, Orion Sun)
Làgrimas Del Mar – Irreversible Entanglements
All Night – Low
Fire At Static Valley – Godspeed You! Black Emperor
High Rise – The Bug (feat. Manga Saint Hilare)
Dentro La Prigione Del Popolo – Blak Saagan
Il Fantasma – Tiziano Popoli
Alkisah II – Senyawa
Left Hand Shake – Old Time Relijun
Athens, France – Black Country, New Road
Peel St. – Squid