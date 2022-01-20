Noise Is For Heroes #48

La prima puntata del 2022 del nostro podcast su Fango Radio è dedicata alle amate/odiate classifiche di fine anno: The Bug è quello che è piaciuto un po’ a tutti in redazione, ma ci trovate dentro anche Moor Mother, Irreversible Entanglements, Low, GY!BE, le new sensation Squid e Black Country, New Road e gli italiani Blak Saagan e Tiziano Popoli. Il nostro 2021 suona più o meno così…

Playlist

It’s Really Complicated – Divide And Dissolve

Made A Circle – Moor Mother (feat. Nappy Nina, Maassai, Antonia Gabriela, Orion Sun)

Làgrimas Del Mar – Irreversible Entanglements

All Night – Low

Fire At Static Valley – Godspeed You! Black Emperor

High Rise – The Bug (feat. Manga Saint Hilare)

Dentro La Prigione Del Popolo – Blak Saagan

Il Fantasma – Tiziano Popoli

Alkisah II – Senyawa

Left Hand Shake – Old Time Relijun

Athens, France – Black Country, New Road

Peel St. – Squid