Noise Is For Heroes #31
Puntata di grandissime musiciste la numero 31, con le musiche di Mary Halvorson, Susan Alcorn, Okkyung Lee e Ikue Mori: finale carpenteriano affidato a John Carpenter medesimo. Sempre vostri, con affetto su Fango Radio.
Playlist
Day One Of The Experiment (Live) – Live Skull
Last-minute Smears – Mary Halvorson’s Code Girl
In The Water – Ikue Mori, Sakoto Fujii, Natsuki Tamura
Kaba – Tomorr
Teum (excerpt) – Okkyung Lee
We Are Really Worried About You – Divide And Dissolve
Well – KMRU
Circular Ruins – Susan Alcorn Quintet
Idaho – Slow Pulp
Carpathian Darkness – John Carpenter