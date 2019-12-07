Noise Is For Heroes #3

Selezione, lo sapete che per noi è una parola magica, no? Per questa terza puntata di Noise Is For Heroes abbiamo scelto per voi i nomi affermati di Jerusalem In My Heart e Keiji Haino, belle scoperte come quella di Laura Agnusdei e del duo Il Cloro, senza dimenticare i ritorni di MMMD, Squadra Omega, STORM{O} e Francesco Giannico. Inoltre non mancano proposte particolari come i VipCancro e gli Acre. Continuate a seguirci su Fango Radio. Seguite anche i vari link per scoprire cos’abbiamo scritto su questi artisti negli anni.

Playlist

01. Il Cloro – Cakile

02. Jerusalem In My Heart – Bein Ithnein

03. Laura Agnusdei – Jungle Shuffle

04. Squadra Omega – Antiterra Part I

05. MMMD – Separasyon

06. VipCancro – Ex Musica

07. Acre – Tomorrow

08. Francesco Giannico – Hyades

09. Keiji Haino + Sumac – Interior Interior Interior Interior – Space – Disgusting Disgusting Disgusting

10. STORM{O} – Niente