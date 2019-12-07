Noise Is For Heroes #3
Selezione, lo sapete che per noi è una parola magica, no? Per questa terza puntata di Noise Is For Heroes abbiamo scelto per voi i nomi affermati di Jerusalem In My Heart e Keiji Haino, belle scoperte come quella di Laura Agnusdei e del duo Il Cloro, senza dimenticare i ritorni di MMMD, Squadra Omega, STORM{O} e Francesco Giannico. Inoltre non mancano proposte particolari come i VipCancro e gli Acre. Continuate a seguirci su Fango Radio. Seguite anche i vari link per scoprire cos’abbiamo scritto su questi artisti negli anni.
Playlist
01. Il Cloro – Cakile
02. Jerusalem In My Heart – Bein Ithnein
03. Laura Agnusdei – Jungle Shuffle
04. Squadra Omega – Antiterra Part I
05. MMMD – Separasyon
06. VipCancro – Ex Musica
07. Acre – Tomorrow
08. Francesco Giannico – Hyades
09. Keiji Haino + Sumac – Interior Interior Interior Interior – Space – Disgusting Disgusting Disgusting
10. STORM{O} – Niente