Noise Attack! – 28/6/21

In questa puntata vi presentiamo i C4, usciti per Triple B, e i thrasher Bed Of Razors.

Playlist

ALL DUE RESPECT, “Where Do We Begin”

NEW DEATH, “Can’t Keep Us Down”

GREATER PAIN, “Broken Promises”

WAR CRIMINAL, “From Tha Gutter”

STRYKER, “Sin Opcion”

THIN ICE, “Thin Ice”

SELF INFLICT, “Your Choice” / “Charades”

C4, “Fat Blue Line” / “Force Fed”

BED OF RAZORS, “Splinter Of The Mind’s Eye”

MILITARIE GUN, “Fell On My Head”

EYE OF PURGATORY, “They Silently Await”

WITCH VOMIT, “Funeral Purgatory”

PERILAXE OCCLUSION, “Fracturing The Voronoi”