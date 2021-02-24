Noise Attack! – 22/2/21

In mezzo a tanti nomi interessanti, oggi vi invitiamo ad approfondire gli Human Sprawl, furia hc anni Ottanta con un pizzico di crust nel DNA. Per il metal, invece, vi segnaliamo i Parasitario, anche in questo caso vecchia scuola ma nel segno dei Pestilence.

Puntata in ascolto qui.

Playlist

WOLFBLITZER, “Wounded Healer”

PURGATORY, “No One Gets Out Alive”

WORST DOUBT, “Extinction”

URBAN SPRAWL, “Human Frailty” / “Slaughtered”

BUGGIN, “Brainfreeze”

SAND AND SALT, “Embrace Life”

SLYMER, “Dead Dog Durango”

SNET, “Kun Kadaver”

DEIQUISITOR, “Empyrean Lifeform”

PARASITARIO, “Forgotten Catastroph”

ASTRAL TOMB, “Devouring Sorrow”

DESOLATOR, “The Human Condition”