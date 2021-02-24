Noise Attack! – 22/2/21
In mezzo a tanti nomi interessanti, oggi vi invitiamo ad approfondire gli Human Sprawl, furia hc anni Ottanta con un pizzico di crust nel DNA. Per il metal, invece, vi segnaliamo i Parasitario, anche in questo caso vecchia scuola ma nel segno dei Pestilence.
Puntata in ascolto qui.
Playlist
WOLFBLITZER, “Wounded Healer”
PURGATORY, “No One Gets Out Alive”
WORST DOUBT, “Extinction”
URBAN SPRAWL, “Human Frailty” / “Slaughtered”
BUGGIN, “Brainfreeze”
SAND AND SALT, “Embrace Life”
SLYMER, “Dead Dog Durango”
SNET, “Kun Kadaver”
DEIQUISITOR, “Empyrean Lifeform”
PARASITARIO, “Forgotten Catastroph”
ASTRAL TOMB, “Devouring Sorrow”
DESOLATOR, “The Human Condition”
NOISE ATTACK! è in onda tutti i lunedì a partire dalle 23 fino alle 24 sulle frequenze di Radio Città Fujiko di Bologna, in streaming e con la app della radio.