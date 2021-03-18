Noise Attack! – 15/3/21

Puntata doverosamente dedicata alla figura di L.G. Petrov, pilastro della scena death scandinava scomparso in questi giorni.

Apertura e chiusura affidata a due classici degli Entombed.

ENTOMBED, “Left Hand Path”

BAEST, “Purification Through Mutilation”

FUNERAL LEECH, “Downpour”

ANTHROPOPHAGOUS, “I Wield The Flame Of Chaos”

SEWER “Bagged, Tagged, Burned”

ALGOR MORTIS, “Taste The Wound”

DEMON KING, “Tyrannical Reign Of The Deceiver”

HALF LIFE, “I’ve Got To Survive”

REPRESSED, “Chains Of Faith”

ENTOMBED, “Out Of Hand”