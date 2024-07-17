Mr Henry – Out There

Qui fuori, out there, qui dentro. Mr. Henry ci prende per mano, camminando con noi in un paesaggio interiore che si scioglie blandamente, senza più sapere quale sia la realtà e quale la finzione. Suono e testi si aggomitolano e si stendono come invertebrati che si nutrono di terra e che si mostrano indifesi, senza scheletro, ma che in sé conservano risorse e strategie dettate da millenni di evoluzione. Così la musica, che si aggroviglia intorno alla nostra anima, fuori e dentro. Preludes To Nowhere avanza, piano, in maniera forse invisibile ma costante, con suoni e parole che si estendono nel buio, in una coda strumentale che toglie la luce ma non la vita.

Said words are not dead

they’re building cities in our minds

some are deserted and

some are like dreams

where life is better than real

some lie unseen

and never will survive out there.

Do you recall?

the smiles that made you burn,

the strain that comes from the untold,

would you really?

Really come back to all

all the grey,

all the mud

that never stops increasing …

little choices build up our fate.

I don’t wanna be scared by other people’s eyes

and their shadows

that stretch into the dark.