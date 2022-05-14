LOUD! – “Vector Rituals”, 05.05.2022
Playlist
AN MOKU | STEFAN SCHMIDT – Yama (“Zwischenraum”, Karlrecords KR103, 2022)
DAVID LEE MYERS – Xenography I (“Xenography”, Pulsewidth PW018, 2022)
STEFAN GOLDMANN – Yukagir (“Vector Rituals”, Macro M65, 2022)
BOURBONESE QUALK – Skin Deep (“Bourbonese Qualk”, New International Recordings – NIR 871, 1987)
SIMON WHETHAM – Worktime Display Process (“(II)ntolerance”, Kohlhaas Records KHS024, 2022)
LAWRENCE ENGLISH – Viento (Antarctica) (“Viento”, Room40 RM4190, 2022)
MARTIN KÜCHEN – A desert on fire, a forest – The indispensible warlords (“Utopia” Thanatosis Produktion THT11, 2022)
COLE PETERS – Plains Music (“A Certain Point Of Inertia”,Room40 DRM4134, 2022)
STELZER/MURRAY – Commit 1 (“Commit”, The Helen Scarsdale Agency HMS064, 2022)
400 BLOWS – Beat The Devil (“V.A. – The Elephant Table Album, X Tract – Xx1, X Tract – XX 001, 1983)
NOCTURNAL EMISSIONS – Suffering Stinks (“V.A. – The Elephant Table Album, X Tract – Xx1, X Tract – XX 001, 1983)