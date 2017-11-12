LOUD! – “Under The Skin”, 09.11.2017
“Simile a un archivio, la pelle conserva le tracce della storia individuale…” (D. Le Breton)
Playlist
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM – Turning Ever Towards the Sun (“Celestite,Artemisia Records – DIA013, 2014)
THE HAXAN CLOAK – The Mirror Reflecting (Part 2) (“Excavation”,Tri Angle – TRIANGLE18CD, 2013)
STEPHEN O’MALLEY – Keep an Eye Out (“Keep an eye Out”, Table Of The Elements – Md 101, 2009)
PAN SONIC – Part 7 (“Atomin Paluu (A Film Soundtrack)”, Blast First Petite – PTYT 086, 2016)
NURSE WITH WOUND – I put my mouth to the lips of eternity (“Dark Fat” ,United Dirter – DPROMDCD120, 2016)
EARN- Hell On Earth (“Hell On Earth”, Bathetic Records – BATHETIC 78, 2013)
MICHAEL BROOK & PIETER NOOTEN – The Choice (“Sleeps with the Fishes”,4AD – CAD 710, 1987)
MICA LEVI – Drift (“Under The Skin”, Milan – M2-36678, 2014)
KLAUS SCHULZE – In cosa crede chi non crede (“Mirage Deluxe Edition”,Revisited Rec. – REV 001, 2005)