LOUD! – “Under The Skin”, 09.11.2017

“Simile a un archivio, la pelle conserva le tracce della storia individuale…” (D. Le Breton)

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM – Turning Ever Towards the Sun (“Celestite,Artemisia Records ‎– DIA013, 2014)

THE HAXAN CLOAK – The Mirror Reflecting (Part 2) (“Excavation”,Tri Angle ‎– TRIANGLE18CD, 2013)

STEPHEN O’MALLEY ‎– Keep an Eye Out (“Keep an eye Out”, Table Of The Elements ‎– Md 101, 2009)

PAN SONIC – Part 7 (“Atomin Paluu (A Film Soundtrack)”, Blast First Petite ‎– PTYT 086, 2016)

NURSE WITH WOUND – I put my mouth to the lips of eternity (“Dark Fat” ,United Dirter ‎– DPROMDCD120, 2016)

EARN- Hell On Earth (“Hell On Earth”, Bathetic Records ‎– BATHETIC 78, 2013)

MICHAEL BROOK & PIETER NOOTEN – The Choice (“Sleeps with the Fishes”,4AD ‎– CAD 710, 1987)

MICA LEVI – Drift (“Under The Skin”, Milan ‎– M2-36678, 2014)

KLAUS SCHULZE – In cosa crede chi non crede (“Mirage Deluxe Edition”,Revisited Rec. ‎– REV 001, 2005)