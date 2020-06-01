LOUD! – “Traces/Drones”, 28.05.2020
Playlist
YANNIS KYRIAKIDES & ANDY MOOR – Dedalo (“Pavilion”, Unsounds 65U, 2020)
FRANCE JOBIN – Inertia (“Death is perfection, everything else is relative”, Editions Mego EMEGO276, 2020)
CUCINA POVERA & ELS – Mantle (“The Oystercatcher” , Editions Mego EMEGO284, 2020)
CHRISTIAN KOBI – Cathedral – (“Cathedral”, Buh Records BR136, 2020)
MATS GUSTAFSSON / DAVID STACKENAS – Shave ‘em wet (to memphis minnie)(“Blues”, Atavistic – ALP163CD, 2005)
BESTATTUNGSINSTITUT – Tape 2B (“Glandular Formations (1988-1990)”, Verlag System VS020, 2020)
ALVA NOTO – A Forest (“A forest”, Noton – N-048, 2020)
ROBERT RICH – Seascape (“Trances / Drones”, Release Entertainment – RR 6455-2, 2000)
LOUD!
Loud! è un programma radiofonico in onda ogni 2 settimane su Radio Onde Furlane (Udine), radio libera e indipendente sui 90.00 mhz. Dal 1991 Loud! diffonde: elettronica, rock sperimentale, rumore, avanguardia. Questo programma è un veicolo per esplorare alcuni dei suoni più innovativi e stimolanti in circolazione. In Onda: GIOVEDI ore 21.30 // in replica domenica ore 24.00