LOUD! – “Traces/Drones”, 28.05.2020

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

YANNIS KYRIAKIDES & ANDY MOOR – Dedalo (“Pavilion”, Unsounds 65U, 2020)

FRANCE JOBIN – Inertia (“Death is perfection, everything else is relative”, Editions Mego EMEGO276, 2020)

CUCINA POVERA & ELS – Mantle (“The Oystercatcher” , Editions Mego EMEGO284, 2020)

CHRISTIAN KOBI – Cathedral – (“Cathedral”, Buh Records BR136, 2020)

MATS GUSTAFSSON / DAVID STACKENAS – Shave ‘em wet (to memphis minnie)(“Blues”, Atavistic ‎– ALP163CD, 2005)

BESTATTUNGSINSTITUT – Tape 2B (“Glandular Formations (1988-1990)”, Verlag System VS020, 2020)

ALVA NOTO – A Forest (“A forest”, Noton ‎– N-048, 2020)

ROBERT RICH – Seascape (“Trances / Drones”, Release Entertainment ‎– RR 6455-2, 2000)