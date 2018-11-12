LOUD! – “The Size Of Our Desires”, 08.11.2018
JANEK SCHAEFER – Tree at the end of the world (“What Light There Is Tells Us Nothing”, Temporary Residence Limited – TRR305, 2018)
LOW – Dancing And Fire (“Double Negative”, Sub Pop – SP1250, 2018)
MARIA W HORN – Stramonium (“Kontrapoetik”, XKatedral – XK12, 2018)
PUCE MARY – The Size Of Our Desires (“The Drought”, PAN, Pan87, 2018)
SATURN AND THE SUN – Pleasure is relief (“In Love With The Extreme”, iDEAL, ideal169, 2018)
GIANLUCA BECUZZI & MASSIMO OLLA – It Has Not Taken Long (“TheenD”, Luce Sia – 059, 2018)
WILLIAM BASINSKI & LAWRENCE ENGLISH – Mono No Aware (“Selva Oscura”, Temporary Residence Limited – TRR312, 2018)
KLARA LEWIS & SIMON FISHER TURNER – 1-8 (“Clare”, Editions Mego, emego 253, 2018)
MURCOF – Chapitre II (“Lost in Time”, Glacial Movements, GM035,2018)
IPEK GORGUN – Mileva touch (“Ecce Homo”, Touch – TO:106, 2018)