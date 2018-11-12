LOUD! – “The Size Of Our Desires”, 08.11.2018

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

JANEK SCHAEFER – Tree at the end of the world (“What Light There Is Tells Us Nothing”, Temporary Residence Limited ‎– TRR305, 2018)

LOW – Dancing And Fire (“Double Negative”, Sub Pop ‎– SP1250, 2018)

MARIA W HORN – Stramonium (“Kontrapoetik”, XKatedral ‎– XK12, 2018)

PUCE MARY – The Size Of Our Desires (“The Drought”, PAN, Pan87, 2018)

SATURN AND THE SUN – Pleasure is relief (“In Love With The Extreme”, iDEAL, ideal169, 2018)

GIANLUCA BECUZZI & MASSIMO OLLA – It Has Not Taken Long (“TheenD”, Luce Sia – 059, 2018)

WILLIAM BASINSKI & LAWRENCE ENGLISH – Mono No Aware (“Selva Oscura”, Temporary Residence Limited ‎– TRR312, 2018)

KLARA LEWIS & SIMON FISHER TURNER – 1-8 (“Clare”, Editions Mego, emego 253, 2018)

MURCOF – Chapitre II (“Lost in Time”, Glacial Movements, GM035,2018)

IPEK GORGUN – Mileva touch (“Ecce Homo”, Touch ‎– TO:106, 2018)