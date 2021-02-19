LOUD! – “The Absence of Atmosphere”, 11.02.2021
Playlist
DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE – Resistance (“Abomination”, Dero Arcade – DOA-007, 2018)
DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE – Reappropriation (“Abomination”, Dero Arcade – DOA-007, 2018)
DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE – Reparations (“Abomination”, Dero Arcade – DOA-007, 2018)
ORGANUM – Untitled (“Raven” Siren Records– SIREN 28, 2018)
ORGANUM – Untitled (“Raven” Siren Records– SIREN 28, 2018)
MICHAEL SPEERS – Obturo (“xtr’ctn”, c.a.n.v.a.s. – CANVAS 005, 2019] HALO MANASH – Caickuwi Cauwas Walkeus (“Caickuwi Cauwas Walkeus”, Aural Hypnox – AHSM01, 2014)
ARKTAU EOS – 16 Beacons in Polar Light (“Mirrorion”, Aural Hypnox – AHSM09, 2016)
AEOGA – The Sublime Canvas (“Obsidian Outlander”, Aural Hypnox – AH16, 2017)
NORDRA – Searching In Fields For Elements (“Pylon III” , Sige 071, 2020)
LUCRECIA DALT – Ser boca (“No era sólida”, RVNG Intl, RVNGNL65, 2020)
LUCRECIA DALT – Endiendo(“No era sólida”, RVNG Intl, RVNGNL65, 2020)
DANIELLE DE PICCIOTTO – Beautiful Creatures (“The Element of Love”, Broken Clover Records, 2021)
AUVINEN – Usvassa Eksyminen (“Akkosaari”, Editions Mego, EMEGO286, 2021)
CELER – The Absence Of Atmosphere (“Being Below”, Two Acrons 2A19, 2021)
BEN CHATWIN – Snow Crash (“The Hum”, Village Green Recording VG058, 2020)