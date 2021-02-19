LOUD! – “The Absence of Atmosphere”, 11.02.2021

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE – Resistance (“Abomination”, Dero Arcade ‎– DOA-007, 2018)

DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE – Reappropriation (“Abomination”, Dero Arcade ‎– DOA-007, 2018)

DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE – Reparations (“Abomination”, Dero Arcade ‎– DOA-007, 2018)

ORGANUM – Untitled (“Raven” Siren Records‎– SIREN 28, 2018)

ORGANUM – Untitled (“Raven” Siren Records‎– SIREN 28, 2018)

MICHAEL SPEERS – Obturo (“xtr’ctn”, c.a.n.v.a.s. ‎– CANVAS 005, 2019] HALO MANASH – Caickuwi Cauwas Walkeus (“Caickuwi Cauwas Walkeus”, Aural Hypnox ‎– AHSM01, 2014)

ARKTAU EOS – 16 Beacons in Polar Light (“Mirrorion”, Aural Hypnox ‎– AHSM09, 2016)

AEOGA – The Sublime Canvas (“Obsidian Outlander”, Aural Hypnox ‎– AH16, 2017)

NORDRA – Searching In Fields For Elements (“Pylon III” , Sige 071, 2020)

LUCRECIA DALT – Ser boca (“No era sólida”, RVNG Intl, RVNGNL65, 2020)

LUCRECIA DALT – Endiendo(“No era sólida”, RVNG Intl, RVNGNL65, 2020)

DANIELLE DE PICCIOTTO – Beautiful Creatures (“The Element of Love”, Broken Clover Records, 2021)

AUVINEN – Usvassa Eksyminen (“Akkosaari”, Editions Mego, EMEGO286, 2021)

CELER – The Absence Of Atmosphere (“Being Below”, Two Acrons 2A19, 2021)

BEN CHATWIN – Snow Crash (“The Hum”, Village Green Recording VG058, 2020)