LOUD! – “Stations to the Sun”, 22.04.2021

Ascolta la puntata.

SKY BURIAL – Stations of the Sun 2 (“Stations of the Sun”, Opa Loka Records OL2004, 2021)

TRAJEDESALIVA – Arenas calientes (“Ultratumba”, áMarxe/Ferror Records/GH Records, 2021)

F.J. BONNET & S. F. O’MALLEY – Cylene Suisse redux assembled by Jim O’Rourke(“Cylene Suisse redux”,Editions Mego EMEGO298, 2021)

SUMMER OF SEVENTEEN – Cultural Orphan (“Summer Of Seventeen”, Karlrecords KR081 (LC 18598, 2020)

DIRTY PICTURES – Paddle on the Water (“Segregation”, Mille Plateaux MP25, 2021)

AIAZZI /MAROCCOLO – EFS Quarantaquattro (“Mephisto Ballad”,Contempo, MEPHISTO01, 2021)

ELODIE – La Saison Blanche (“Vieux Silence”, Ideologic Organ ‎– SOMA027, 2017)

RICHARD CHARTIER – Interreference 6 (“Interreferences”, Room40 RM4146, 2021)

SKY BURIAL – Stations of the Sun – Stations of the Sun 5 (“Stations of the Sun”, Opa Loka Records OL2004, 2021)