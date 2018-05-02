LOUD! – “Special Moves”, 26.04.2018
Playlist
SKY BURIAL – Silence Moves (“There I Saw The Grey Wolf Gaping”, Small Doses – dose115, First Light – FL01, 2012)
ZU – The Dawning Moon of the Mind (“Jhator”, House of Mythology – HOM 009, 2017)
SUNN O))) & ULVER – Eternal Return (“Terrestrials”,Southern Lord – SUNN200, Southern Lord – SUNN 200, 2014)
BORIS – Canvas Boris (“Präparat”, Daymare Recordings – DYMV-995, 2013)
UFOMAMMUT – Temple (“Ecate”, Neurot Recordings – NR093, 2015)
JESU & SUN KILLMOON – Beautiful You (“Jesu Sun Kil Moon”,Caldo Verde Records – CV039,2016)
ELUVIUM – Cease to know (“Similes”, Temporary Residence Limited – trr163, 2010)
LOUD!
Loud! è un programma radiofonico in onda ogni 2 settimane su Radio Onde Furlane (Udine), radio libera e indipendente sui 90.00 mhz. Dal 1991 Loud! diffonde: elettronica, rock sperimentale, rumore, avanguardia. Questo programma è un veicolo per esplorare alcuni dei suoni più innovativi e stimolanti in circolazione. In Onda: GIOVEDI ore 21.30 // in replica domenica ore 24.00