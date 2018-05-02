LOUD! – “Special Moves”, 26.04.2018

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

SKY BURIAL – Silence Moves (“There I Saw The Grey Wolf Gaping”, Small Doses ‎– dose115, First Light ‎– FL01, 2012)

ZU – The Dawning Moon of the Mind (“Jhator”, House of Mythology ‎– HOM 009, 2017)

SUNN O))) & ULVER – Eternal Return (“Terrestrials”,Southern Lord ‎– SUNN200, Southern Lord ‎– SUNN 200, 2014)

BORIS – Canvas Boris (“Präparat”, Daymare Recordings ‎– DYMV-995, 2013)

UFOMAMMUT – Temple (“Ecate”, Neurot Recordings ‎– NR093, 2015)

JESU & SUN KILLMOON – Beautiful You (“Jesu Sun Kil Moon”,Caldo Verde Records ‎– CV039,2016)

ELUVIUM – Cease to know (“Similes”, Temporary Residence Limited ‎– trr163, 2010)