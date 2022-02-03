LOUD! – “Songs of Salvation”, 27.01.2022
CERNICHOV – The House On Ash Tree Lane (“The Mold Legacy”, Dornwald Records, DW009, 2021)
MARK HARWOOD – Song of Salvation (“Offering”, Penultimate Press PP50, 2022)
SAINT ABDULLAH – Chiasmatic Relations (“Inshallahlaland”, Room40 RM4182, 2022)
NOCTURNAL EMISSIONS – Smear Campaign (“Fruiting Body”, Sterile Records-ION2, 1981)
TARAB – Wind (“Wind Keeps Even Dust Away”, 23five-23five 010, 2007)
SECOND LAYER – Black Flowers (“World Of Rubber”, Cherry Red-B red 14, 1981)
ROBERT RENTAL & THOMAS LEER – Interferon (“The Bridge”, Industrial Records-IR0007, 1979)
HOLGER CZUKAY – Ho-Mai-Nhi (Boat Woman Song) (“Canaxis 5”, Music Factory– SRS 002, 1969)
MEGAN ALINE CLUNE – Heart Communication (“If You Do” Room40-RM4157, 2021)
MARIA MOLES – In Pan-as (“For Leolanda”, Room40-RM4141, 2022)