LOUD! – “Songs of Salvation”, 27.01.2022

Ascolta la puntata.

CERNICHOV – The House On Ash Tree Lane (“The Mold Legacy”, Dornwald Records, DW009, 2021)

MARK HARWOOD – Song of Salvation (“Offering”, Penultimate Press PP50, 2022)

SAINT ABDULLAH – Chiasmatic Relations (“Inshallahlaland”, Room40 RM4182, 2022)

NOCTURNAL EMISSIONS – Smear Campaign (“Fruiting Body”, Sterile Records-ION2, 1981)

TARAB – Wind (“Wind Keeps Even Dust Away”, 23five-23five 010, 2007)

SECOND LAYER – Black Flowers (“World Of Rubber”, Cherry Red-B red 14, 1981)

ROBERT RENTAL & THOMAS LEER – Interferon (“The Bridge”, Industrial Records-IR0007, 1979)

HOLGER CZUKAY – Ho-Mai-Nhi (Boat Woman Song) (“Canaxis 5”, Music Factory– SRS 002, 1969)

MEGAN ALINE CLUNE – Heart Communication (“If You Do” Room40-RM4157, 2021)

MARIA MOLES – In Pan-as (“For Leolanda”, Room40-RM4141, 2022)

Loud! è un programma radiofonico in onda ogni 2 settimane su Radio Onde Furlane (Udine), radio libera e indipendente sui 90.00 mhz. Dal 1991 Loud! diffonde: elettronica, rock sperimentale, rumore, avanguardia. Questo programma è un veicolo per esplorare alcuni dei suoni più innovativi e stimolanti in circolazione. In Onda: GIOVEDI ore 21.30 // in replica domenica ore 24.00