LOUD! – “Segregation”, 25.02.2021
Playlist
ANDREW LILES – Wooden House /Thou Hast Doom’d Me To A Life of Torment/ Soul Jar (“Cracked “, 2020)
TIZIANO POPOLI – Twist / Svelf/Night Flight—Prozession(“Burn The Night _ Bruciare La Notte” -Original Recordings, 1983-1989”,RVNG Intl./Freedom To Spend ReRVNG13/ FTS012, 2021)
MURCOF – Underwater Lament (“The Alias Sessions”, The Leaf Label BAY121, 2021)
DIRTY PICTURES – Route (“Segregation”, Mille Plateaux MP25, 2021)
MAJA S. K. RATKJE – Stavanger B – (“Vannstand”, Motvind Records MOT10LP, 2021)
REFECTORI – Quadre (“Tundra”, Hedonic Reversal HEDREV00008, 2021)
NORDVARGR – The Anthropophagus Link (Spit On Him In The Fire) (“Kατάδεσμος”,Zazen Sounds – ZZS 052, 2020)
BRIGHTER DEATH NOW – Open The Gates (“Great Death III”, Cold Meat Industry – CMI.23, 1994)
MORTHOUND – Hibernation (“The goddess who could make the ugly world beautiful”, Cold Meat Industry – CMI.26, 1994 )
RAISON D’ÊTRE – Metamorphyses v (“Metamorphyses”, Cold Meat Industry – CMI.158, 2006)