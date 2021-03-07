LOUD! – “Segregation”, 25.02.2021

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

ANDREW LILES – Wooden House /Thou Hast Doom’d Me To A Life of Torment/ Soul Jar (“Cracked “, 2020)

TIZIANO POPOLI – Twist / Svelf/Night Flight—Prozession(“Burn The Night _ Bruciare La Notte” -Original Recordings, 1983-1989”,RVNG Intl./Freedom To Spend ReRVNG13/ FTS012, 2021)

MURCOF – Underwater Lament (“The Alias Sessions”, The Leaf Label BAY121, 2021)

DIRTY PICTURES – Route (“Segregation”, Mille Plateaux MP25, 2021)

MAJA S. K. RATKJE – Stavanger B – (“Vannstand”, Motvind Records MOT10LP, 2021)

REFECTORI – Quadre (“Tundra”, Hedonic Reversal HEDREV00008, 2021)

NORDVARGR – The Anthropophagus Link (Spit On Him In The Fire) (“Kατάδεσμος”,Zazen Sounds ‎– ZZS 052, 2020)

BRIGHTER DEATH NOW – Open The Gates (“Great Death III”, Cold Meat Industry ‎– CMI.23, 1994)

MORTHOUND – Hibernation (“The goddess who could make the ugly world beautiful”, Cold Meat Industry ‎– CMI.26, 1994 )

RAISON D’ÊTRE – Metamorphyses v (“Metamorphyses”, Cold Meat Industry ‎– CMI.158, 2006)