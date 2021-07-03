LOUD! – “Rust eats the future”, 03.06.2021

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

SIAVASH AMINI – The Oncome (“A Trail of Laughters”,Room40 RM4144, 2021)

JIM HAYNES – ultiple Gunshots (“When The Sky Burned”,SIGE Records SIGE103, 2021)

DOMIZIANO MASELLI – The Burrow (“Lazzaro”, Opal Tapes OP213, 2021)

MURCOF – Unboxing Utopia (“The Alias Sessions”, Leaf ‎– BAY 121V, 2021)

PRIVAT – Unterhaltung (“Ein Gedachtnis Rollt Sich Auf Der Zunge Aus”, Alter, 2021)

STEPHEN SPERA – A​.​D. 2021 – SP#046 (“D.A. #013 – A.D. 2021”, Dust Archives, 2021) –

ZANE TROW – The Numbers Station (“Why Echoes”, Room40 DRM4106, 2021)

KLEISTWAHR – We Sense It Through the Even Snow _ Rust Eats the Future (“Winter”,The Helen Scarsdale Agency, HMS050B, 2021)