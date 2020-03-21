LOUD! – “Perception is the only reality”, 19.03.2020

Tributo a Genesis P-Orridge.

Playlist

THROBBING GRISTLE – Industrial Introduction (“The Second Annual Report”, Industrial Records ‎– IR0002, 1977)

THROBBING GRISTLE – Maggot Death (“The Second Annual Report”, Industrial Records ‎– IR0002, 1977)

THROBBING GRISTLE – 20 Jazz Funk Greats (“20 Jazz Funk Greats”, Industrial Records ‎– IR0008, 1979)

THROBBING GRISTLE – Convincing People (“20 Jazz Funk Greats”, Industrial Records ‎– IR0008, 1979)

THROBBING GRISTLE – I.B.M. (“D.O.A.The Third and Final Report”,Industrial Records ‎– IR0004, 1978)

THROBBING GRISTLE – Hamburger Lady (“D.O.A. The Third and Final Report”,Industrial Records ‎– IR0004, 1978)

THROBBING GRISTLE – Five Knuckle Shuffle (“D.O.A.The Third and Final Report”,Industrial Records ‎– IR0004, 1978)

PSYCHIC TV – Ancient lights (“Dreams Less Sweet”, Some Bizzare ‎– CBS 25737, 1983)

PSYCHIC TV – Silver and gold (“Dreams Less Sweet”, Some Bizzare ‎– CBS 25737, 1983)

PSYCHIC TV – Terminus (“Force The Hand Of Chance”, Some Bizzare ‎– PSY1, 1982)

THROBBING GRISTLE – Rabbit snare (“Part two – The endless not”, Mute ‎– TGLP16, 2007)

THROBBING GRISTLE – Almost a kiss (“Part two – The endless not”, Mute ‎– TGLP16, 2007)

THROBBING GRISTLE – The Man From Nowhere (“The third mind movements”, Industrial Records ‎– IR, 2009)

PSYCHIC TV / PTV3 – In Thee Body – (“Hell Is Invisible…Heaven Is Her/e”,Sweet Nothing Records ‎– SNLP049, 2007)

CARESSE & SICKMOB ‎– R.U. Xperienced? (“R.U. Xperienced?”, Temple Records ‎– TOPY 044, 1989)

GENESIS P-ORRIDGE & CARL ABRAHAMSSON – Interdimensional Travels (“Loyalty Does Not End With Death”, iDEAL Recordings ‎– iDEAL187, 2019)