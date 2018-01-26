LOUD! – “Our Silence”, 18.01.2018
Playlist
ANKUBU – Loss Of Response (“AW0116_A” Ghost City Collective, 2017)
ACCOTICA – Mind Chewin (“We Are Ghosts, Sampler II”, Ghost City Collective, 2017)
NEON.FOREST – Our Silence (“We Are Ghosts, Sampler II”, Ghost City Collective, 2017)
NOISEKRAFT – God Playing Blackjack With the Devil (“We Are Ghosts, Sampler II”, Ghost City Collective, 2017)
BETRAYER – I Hurt You (“We Are Ghosts, Sampler II”, Ghost City Collective, 2017)
XENNAN – My Ghost Is Sand (“Pass Away”, Ghost City Collective, 2016)
LUCA SIGURTA’ – – 1 (“Bliss”,Fratto9 Under The Sky Records – fratto017, 2012)
LUMINANCE RATIO – Like Little Garrisons Besieged (“Like Little Garrisons Besieged”, Boring Machines – BM 016, Fratto9 Under The Sky Records – fratto010, 2009)
LUMINANCE RATIO – Solid State Tuners (“Like Little Garrisons Besieged”, Boring Machines – BM 016, Fratto9 Under The Sky Records – fratto010, 2009)
TERRAPIN – A Death A Day (“Killing H.F. Harlow”, Fratto9 Under The Sky Records – fratto018, 2012)
DREAM WEAPON RITUAL – Bird Mother (“The Uncanny Little Sparrows”, Boring Machines, 2018)
HIDDEN REVERSE – Night Terrors (“Six Cases Of Sleep Disorder”, Azoth, Rebis07, 2017)