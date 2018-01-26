LOUD! – “Our Silence”, 18.01.2018

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

ANKUBU – Loss Of Response (“AW0116_A” Ghost City Collective, 2017)

ACCOTICA – Mind Chewin (“We Are Ghosts, Sampler II”, Ghost City Collective, 2017)

NEON.FOREST – Our Silence (“We Are Ghosts, Sampler II”, Ghost City Collective, 2017)

NOISEKRAFT – God Playing Blackjack With the Devil (“We Are Ghosts, Sampler II”, Ghost City Collective, 2017)

BETRAYER – I Hurt You (“We Are Ghosts, Sampler II”, Ghost City Collective, 2017)

XENNAN – My Ghost Is Sand (“Pass Away”, Ghost City Collective, 2016)

LUCA SIGURTA’ – – 1 (“Bliss”,Fratto9 Under The Sky Records ‎– fratto017, 2012)

LUMINANCE RATIO – Like Little Garrisons Besieged (“Like Little Garrisons Besieged”, Boring Machines ‎– BM 016, Fratto9 Under The Sky Records ‎– fratto010, 2009)

LUMINANCE RATIO – Solid State Tuners (“Like Little Garrisons Besieged”, Boring Machines ‎– BM 016, Fratto9 Under The Sky Records ‎– fratto010, 2009)

TERRAPIN – A Death A Day (“Killing H.F. Harlow”, Fratto9 Under The Sky Records ‎– fratto018, 2012)

DREAM WEAPON RITUAL – Bird Mother (“The Uncanny Little Sparrows”, Boring Machines, 2018)

HIDDEN REVERSE – Night Terrors (“Six Cases Of Sleep Disorder”, Azoth, Rebis07, 2017)