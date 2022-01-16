LOUD! – “Oceans of Milk”, 13.01.2022

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

GILDED – Pale Gold (“Alden”, Fluid Audio FA084, 2021)

STEVE RODEN – Oionos (“Oionos (excerpt)”, Room40 RM4174, 2022)

MIKE COOPER – A Chart Of The Wet Blue Yonder (“Oceans Of Milk And Treacle”, Room40 RM4176, 2022)

GABRIELE GASPAROTTI – Istantanea n.8 (“Istantanee vol.1 “,Dornwald Records, DW006, 2019)

DEMETRIO CECCHTELLI – Dwell I (“Dwell”, Dornwald Records, DW010, 2021)

ALESSANDRO BOSETTI – Plane Talea #31 (“Plane Talea 31–34”, Holidays Records HOL120, 2022)

kNN – Asterione (“Alta Moda Animale”, Pseudomagica, PSEUDO2, 2019)

HACKEDEPICCIOTTO – Journey east (“The Silver Threshold”, Mute – CDSTUMM470, 2022)

LUTTO LENTO – Horned Heart (with Katarzyna Karpowicz) (“Legendo”, Haunter Records – SPCTR016, 2021)

CARTER TUTTI – So Slow The Knife (“Feral Vapours Of The Silver Ether”, Conspiracy International, CTICD044, 2007)

LABRADFORD – Leta O’Steen. Design Assistance By John Piper. (“E Luxo So”, Blast First, BFFP157cd, 1999)