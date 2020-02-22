LOUD! – “Nothingness”, 20.02.2020

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

ELECTRIC SEWER AGE – Chebo (“Contemplating Nothingness”,Old Europa Cafe ‎– OECD 272, 2019)

COIL – Nasa-Arab (“Stolen & Contaminated Songs”, Threshold House ‎– LOCI CD4B, 1992)

TWO LONE SWORDMEN – Spine Bubbles (“Stay down”, Warp Records ‎– 7243 8467892 0, 1998)

TWO LONE SWORDMEN – Hope we never surface (“Stay down”, Warp Records ‎– 7243 8467892 0, 1998)

TRENT REZNOR & ATTICUS ROSS – A Traveller from an antique Land (“Watchmen”, OST,The Null Corporation ‎– NULL 10v3, 2019)

RUSSELL MILLS – How safe is deep (“Strange familiar”,Bella Union ‎– BELLACD 21, 2000)

GUDRUN GUT – Startup loch (“Moment”, Monika Enterprise ‎– Monika93CD, 2018)

KIM GORDON – Don’t Play It (“No Home Record”, Matador ‎– OLE-1379-2, 2019)

MARK LANEGAN BAND – Two bells ringing at once (“Somebody’s knocking”, Heavenly- HVNLP166CD, 2019)

BEATE BARTEL – Shells and bells (“Instrumentals For Sirens”, Moabit Musik ‎– moa20lp, 2017)

THE BUG & EARTH – Dog (“Concrete Desert”, Ninja Tune ‎– ZENCD239, 2017)

SCORN – SA70 (“Café Mor”, Ohm Resistance ‎– 52M OHM, 2019)

TELEFON TEL AVIV – Not seeing (“Dreams Are Not Enough”, Ghostly International-GI-343,2019)

ZONAL – Wrecked Debris (“Wrecked”, Relapse Records ‎– RR7439, 2019)

ALVA NOTO/RYUICHI SAKAMOTO – The Revenant Theme (“Two (Live At Sydney Opera House)”, Noton ‎– N-046, 2019)