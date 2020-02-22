LOUD! – “Nothingness”, 20.02.2020
Playlist
ELECTRIC SEWER AGE – Chebo (“Contemplating Nothingness”,Old Europa Cafe – OECD 272, 2019)
COIL – Nasa-Arab (“Stolen & Contaminated Songs”, Threshold House – LOCI CD4B, 1992)
TWO LONE SWORDMEN – Spine Bubbles (“Stay down”, Warp Records – 7243 8467892 0, 1998)
TWO LONE SWORDMEN – Hope we never surface (“Stay down”, Warp Records – 7243 8467892 0, 1998)
TRENT REZNOR & ATTICUS ROSS – A Traveller from an antique Land (“Watchmen”, OST,The Null Corporation – NULL 10v3, 2019)
RUSSELL MILLS – How safe is deep (“Strange familiar”,Bella Union – BELLACD 21, 2000)
GUDRUN GUT – Startup loch (“Moment”, Monika Enterprise – Monika93CD, 2018)
KIM GORDON – Don’t Play It (“No Home Record”, Matador – OLE-1379-2, 2019)
MARK LANEGAN BAND – Two bells ringing at once (“Somebody’s knocking”, Heavenly- HVNLP166CD, 2019)
BEATE BARTEL – Shells and bells (“Instrumentals For Sirens”, Moabit Musik – moa20lp, 2017)
THE BUG & EARTH – Dog (“Concrete Desert”, Ninja Tune – ZENCD239, 2017)
SCORN – SA70 (“Café Mor”, Ohm Resistance – 52M OHM, 2019)
TELEFON TEL AVIV – Not seeing (“Dreams Are Not Enough”, Ghostly International-GI-343,2019)
ZONAL – Wrecked Debris (“Wrecked”, Relapse Records – RR7439, 2019)
ALVA NOTO/RYUICHI SAKAMOTO – The Revenant Theme (“Two (Live At Sydney Opera House)”, Noton – N-046, 2019)