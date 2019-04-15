LOUD! – “Nel Vuoto”, 11.04.2019
Playlist
MATMOS – Interior With Billiard Balls & Sy (“Plastic Anniversary”, Thrill Jockey – thrill 482, 2019)
MATMOS – The Singing Tube (“Plastic Anniversary”, Thrill Jockey – thrill 482, 2019)
dTHEd – vLne3 (“Hyperbeatz vol.1”, Boring Machines, BM094, 2019)
dTHEd – Sianhnmdu (“Hyperbeatz vol.1”, Boring Machines, BM094, 2019)
VON TESLA – E-e (“Ganzfeld”, Boring Machines, BM095, 2019)
NEUNAU – Nel vuoto (“Il Ciclo del Vuoto”, Boring Machines, BM090, 2019)
FENNESZ – We trigger sound (“Agora”, Touch – TO:115, 2019)
ANKUBU – Desideratum (“WS0117”, Ghost City Collective, 2019)
HELM – Fog Variations I (“Rawabet”, Alter – ALT33, 2017)
BELIEF DEFECT – Fake Disciples (“Decadent Yet Depraved”, Raster – r-m 178, 2017)
AGE COIN – Monday (“Performance”, Posh Isolation – Posh Isolation 186, 2017)
DITTERICH VON EULER DONNERSPERG – Der morgengnattel des kleinen fritz (“Untitled”, Die Stadt – DS38, 7”, 2001)
LUCA SIGURTÀ – Peekaboo bang (“Goddess”, Glistening Examples – GLEX1810, 2018)