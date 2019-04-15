/

LOUD! – “Nel Vuoto”, 11.04.2019

Playlist

MATMOS – Interior With Billiard Balls & Sy (“Plastic Anniversary”, Thrill Jockey ‎– thrill 482, 2019)
MATMOS – The Singing Tube (“Plastic Anniversary”, Thrill Jockey ‎– thrill 482, 2019)
dTHEd – vLne3 (“Hyperbeatz vol.1”, Boring Machines, BM094, 2019)
dTHEd – Sianhnmdu (“Hyperbeatz vol.1”, Boring Machines, BM094, 2019)
VON TESLA – E-e (“Ganzfeld”, Boring Machines, BM095, 2019)
NEUNAU – Nel vuoto (“Il Ciclo del Vuoto”, Boring Machines, BM090, 2019)
FENNESZ – We trigger sound (“Agora”, Touch ‎– TO:115, 2019)
ANKUBU – Desideratum (“WS0117”, Ghost City Collective, 2019)
HELM – Fog Variations I (“Rawabet”, Alter ‎– ALT33, 2017)
BELIEF DEFECT – Fake Disciples (“Decadent Yet Depraved”, Raster ‎– r-m 178, 2017)
AGE COIN – Monday (“Performance”, Posh Isolation ‎– Posh Isolation 186, 2017)
DITTERICH VON EULER DONNERSPERG – Der morgengnattel des kleinen fritz (“Untitled”, Die Stadt ‎– DS38, 7”, 2001)
LUCA SIGURTÀ – Peekaboo bang (“Goddess”, Glistening Examples ‎– GLEX1810, 2018)

LOUD!
Loud! è un programma radiofonico in onda ogni 2 settimane su Radio Onde Furlane (Udine), radio libera e indipendente sui 90.00 mhz. Dal 1991 Loud! diffonde: elettronica, rock sperimentale, rumore, avanguardia. Questo programma è un veicolo per esplorare alcuni dei suoni più innovativi e stimolanti in circolazione. In Onda: GIOVEDI ore 21.30 // in replica domenica ore 24.00