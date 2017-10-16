LOUD! – “Monochromes”, 12.10.2017
Playlist
CHELSEA WOLFE – Spun (Hiss Spun, Sargent House – SH184, 2017)
BEN FROST – Ionia (“The Centre Cannot Hold”, Mute – 9689-2, 2017)
NINE INCH NAILS – The Background World (“Add Violence”, The Null Corporation – B002726602, 2017)
RITUAL HOWLS – Nervous hands (“Into the Water”, Felte – FLT-032, 2016)
CINDYTALK – It’s Luxury (“Camouflage Heart “, Midnight Music – CHIME 00.06 S, 1984)
ADRIANO ZANNI – About the end, without beginning (“Disappearing”, Boring Machines, 2017)
FATHER MURPHY – We Walk By Faith (“Croce”, Flenser Records – FR54, 2015)
ASMUS TIETCHENS – Sonde Im Herzen (“ 4K7+”, Vinyl-on-demand – VODCD 7.B, 2015)
FM EINHEIT & IRMLER – Der_Plan (“No Apologies”, Klangbad – 44lp, 2009)
HELGE STEN – Quad 3 (“Monochromes, Bôłt – BR ES15, 2014)
LOSCIL – Straw Dogs (“Monument Builders”, Kranky – KRANK 204, 2016)
WILLITS & SAKAMOTO – I don’t want to understand (“Ancient Future”, Ghostly International – GI-159, 2012)
STEPHAN MATHIEU & DAVID SYLVIAN – Velvet Revolution (“Wandermude”, Samadhisound – sound cd ss023, 2013)