LOUD! – “Monochromes”, 12.10.2017

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

CHELSEA WOLFE – Spun (Hiss Spun, Sargent House ‎– SH184, 2017)

BEN FROST – Ionia (“The Centre Cannot Hold”, Mute ‎– 9689-2, 2017)

NINE INCH NAILS – The Background World (“Add Violence”, The Null Corporation ‎– B002726602, 2017)

RITUAL HOWLS – Nervous hands (“Into the Water”, Felte ‎– FLT-032, 2016)

CINDYTALK – It’s Luxury (“Camouflage Heart “, Midnight Music ‎– CHIME 00.06 S, 1984)

ADRIANO ZANNI – About the end, without beginning (“Disappearing”, Boring Machines, 2017)

FATHER MURPHY – We Walk By Faith (“Croce”, Flenser Records ‎– FR54, 2015)

ASMUS TIETCHENS – Sonde Im Herzen (“ 4K7+”, Vinyl-on-demand ‎– VODCD 7.B, 2015)

FM EINHEIT & IRMLER – Der_Plan (“No Apologies”, Klangbad ‎– 44lp, 2009)

HELGE STEN – Quad 3 (“Monochromes, Bôłt ‎– BR ES15, 2014)

LOSCIL – Straw Dogs (“Monument Builders”, Kranky ‎– KRANK 204, 2016)

WILLITS & SAKAMOTO – I don’t want to understand (“Ancient Future”, Ghostly International ‎– GI-159, 2012)

STEPHAN MATHIEU & DAVID SYLVIAN – Velvet Revolution (“Wandermude”, Samadhisound ‎– sound cd ss023, 2013)