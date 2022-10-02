LOUD! – “It’s nothing, but still”, 29.09.2022

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

ERALDO BERNOCCHI – Malala (“V.A. – CLAP. An Anatomy of Applause”, Unsounds 69U, 2022)

ROBIN RIMBAUD (SCANNER) – The Fall, The Freedom (“V.A. – CLAP. An Anatomy of Applause”, Unsounds 69U, 2022)

STEVE FORS – Ground glass (“it’s nothing, but still”, Hallow Ground HG2201, 2022)

SORRY FOR LAUGHING – Shelf Isolation (“Remember, You Are An Actor”, Klanggalerie GG407, 2022)

TEMPLE MUSIC – Primitive Mercenaries (“Primitive Mercenaries”, Temple Music, 2022)

AB UNO – Buried Under the Sun (“Les Gens de Mogador”, Dornwald Records, 2022)

PIERCE WARNECKE – Untitled II (“Deafened By The Noise Of Time”, Room40 RM4149, 2022)

WILLIAM FOWLER COLLINS – Death Acquires A Different Meaning (“Hallucinating Loss”, Sicksicksick Distro/Western Noir SSSK074/ WN001, 2022)

DEKATRON – Alienation Trips (“IV”, Verlag System VS031, 2022)

CUT HANDS – Navillera (“Sixteen Ways Out”, Susan Lawly – SLCD031, 2022)

IN THE NURSERY – Underscore (the apprentice) (“Humberstone, ITN Corporation – corp041, 2022)

CHERI KNIGHT – Water Project #2261 (“American Rituals”, Freedom To Spend FTS019, 2022)

ALEX ZETHSON – part II (“Residy”, Thanatosis Produktion/Superpang THT16, 2022)

MADELEINE COCOLAS – Rip (“Spectral”, Room40 RM4167, 2022)