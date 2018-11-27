/

LOUD! – “It’s going all over the floor”, 22.11.2018

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

ANGELO BADALAMENTI / DAVID LYNCH – A Real Indication (“Thought Gang”, Sacred Bones Records ‎– SBR-214, 2018)
FIRE! – I Guard Her to Rest. Declaring Silence (“The Hands” , Rune Grammofon ‎– RCD 2197, 2018)
JOHN DUNCAN – Dark (“Bitter Earth”, iDEAL Recordings ‎– iDEAL129, 2016)
ANDREA BELFI – Syncline (“Ore”, Float ‎– FLOAT001, 2017)
BARNACLES – In a Slow-Sailing Ship (“One Single Sound”, Boring Machines ‎– BM077, 2017)
YVES TUMOR – Economy of Freedom (“Safe In The Hands Of Love”, Warp Records ‎– WARPCD293, 2018)
LCD SOUNDSYSTEM – Oh baby (“American Dream”, DFA ‎– 88985456102, 2017)
SIGILLUM S – Through The Endless Streams Of Satellite Euphoria (“The Irresistible Art Of Space Colonization and Its Mutation Implications”, Transmutation LTD ‎– VCP016CD, 2018)
MIKA VAINIO / FRANCK VIGROUX – Brume (“Ignis”, Cosmo Rhythmatic ‎– CR08, 2018)
ALVA NOTO – Uni Sub (“Unieqav”, Noton ‎– N-045, 2018)
UUUU – It’s Going All over the Floor ( “UUUU”, Editions Mego ‎– EMEGO 239, 2017)
ROBERT LIPPOK – Samtal Raster (“Applied Autonomy”, Raster ‎– R-M 181, 2018)

Loud! è un programma radiofonico in onda ogni 2 settimane su Radio Onde Furlane (Udine), radio libera e indipendente sui 90.00 mhz. Dal 1991 Loud! diffonde: elettronica, rock sperimentale, rumore, avanguardia. Questo programma è un veicolo per esplorare alcuni dei suoni più innovativi e stimolanti in circolazione. In Onda: GIOVEDI ore 21.30 // in replica domenica ore 24.00