LOUD! – “Introspect”, 14.01.2021

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

DREW MCDOWALL – Agalma I (folding) (“Agalma”, Dais records, DAIS158, 2020)

ARIA ROSTAMI & DANIEL BLOMQUIST – 1.-2 (“Still” Glacial Movements Records, 2020)

GIUSEPPE IELASI – 2 (“Five Wooden Frames”, 12K 1092, 2020)

RICHARD B LEWIS – Acid Rain (“Introspect”, St.An.Da. ‎– 2032, 2020)

CHRIS WATSON & GEORGIA RODGERS – Line of Parts (“Notes from the Forest Floor / Line of Parts”, Variations SN6, 2020)

SIMON WHETAM – 66 (“Forced to Repeat Myself”, Misanthropic Agenda MAR056, 2020)

RUSSELL HASWELL – Ambient Takedown (“Digital”, Editions Mego EMEGO292, 2020)

BENJAMIN FINGER & JAMES PLOTKIN – Aspire to Expire (“We Carry the Curse”, Roman Numeral Records – NVM10, 2020)

STROM|MORTS – Coronal Mass Ejection (“Coronal Mass”, Midira Records-MD086, 2020)