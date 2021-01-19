/

LOUD! – “Introspect”, 14.01.2021

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

DREW MCDOWALL – Agalma I (folding) (“Agalma”, Dais records, DAIS158, 2020)
ARIA ROSTAMI & DANIEL BLOMQUIST – 1.-2 (“Still” Glacial Movements Records, 2020)
GIUSEPPE IELASI – 2 (“Five Wooden Frames”, 12K 1092, 2020)
RICHARD B LEWIS – Acid Rain (“Introspect”, St.An.Da. ‎– 2032, 2020)
CHRIS WATSON & GEORGIA RODGERS – Line of Parts (“Notes from the Forest Floor / Line of Parts”, Variations SN6, 2020)
SIMON WHETAM – 66 (“Forced to Repeat Myself”, Misanthropic Agenda MAR056, 2020)
RUSSELL HASWELL – Ambient Takedown (“Digital”, Editions Mego EMEGO292, 2020)
BENJAMIN FINGER & JAMES PLOTKIN – Aspire to Expire (“We Carry the Curse”, Roman Numeral Records – NVM10, 2020)
STROM|MORTS – Coronal Mass Ejection (“Coronal Mass”, Midira Records-MD086, 2020)

LOUD!
Loud! è un programma radiofonico in onda ogni 2 settimane su Radio Onde Furlane (Udine), radio libera e indipendente sui 90.00 mhz. Dal 1991 Loud! diffonde: elettronica, rock sperimentale, rumore, avanguardia. Questo programma è un veicolo per esplorare alcuni dei suoni più innovativi e stimolanti in circolazione. In Onda: GIOVEDI ore 21.30 // in replica domenica ore 24.00