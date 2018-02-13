/

LOUD! – “Infernality”, 01.02.2018

Playlist

FOREST SWORDS ‎- Panic (“Compassion”,Ninja Tune ‎– ZENCD243, Dense Truth ‎– ZENCD243, 2017)
PACT INFERNAL – ‎Initiation (“Infernality”, Horo ‎– HOROEX10, 2017)
PRURIENT – Falling in the Water (“Rainbow Mirror”,Profound Lore Records ‎– PFL197, 2017)
ANCESTRAL VOICES – Forn Sidr (“Divination”, Horo ‎– HOROEX6, 2017)
ALEX AUGIER – Germination (“Germination”, D’Autres Cordes ‎– DAC2017, 2017)
FRANCK VIGROUX – H+ (“Barricades”, Eroto Tox Decodings ‎– etd0032, 2017)
FELICIA ATKISON ‎- Monstera Deliciosa (“Hand In Hand”, Shelter Press ‎– SP081, 2017)
DIAMOND VERSION – The Blank Action (“CI”Mute ‎– STUMMDV1, 2014)
DIVE – Mother (“Concrete Jungle”, Minus Habens Records ‎– MHCD018, 1993)
KANGDING RAY – Pruitt igoe (Ben Frost demolition) (“Pruitt Igoe”, Raster-Noton ‎– R-N 124, 2010)
SVEN_SCHIENHAMMER – Future life (“Altostratus Translucidus”, BineMusic ‎– BINE 022CD, 2011)
G.FAVARON | A. VITOLO – Fold in (“Zolfo”, 13 (3) ‎– sps1616, Manyfeetunder / Concrete ‎– mfu/c 010, 2016)
THOMAS BRINKMANN – Kadmiumgelb (“What You Hear (Is What You Hear)”, Editions Mego ‎– EMEGO 204, 2015)

LOUD!
Loud! è un programma radiofonico in onda ogni 2 settimane su Radio Onde Furlane (Udine), radio libera e indipendente sui 90.00 mhz. Dal 1991 Loud! diffonde: elettronica, rock sperimentale, rumore, avanguardia. Questo programma è un veicolo per esplorare alcuni dei suoni più innovativi e stimolanti in circolazione. In Onda: GIOVEDI ore 21.30 // in replica domenica ore 24.00