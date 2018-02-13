LOUD! – “Infernality”, 01.02.2018

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

FOREST SWORDS ‎- Panic (“Compassion”,Ninja Tune ‎– ZENCD243, Dense Truth ‎– ZENCD243, 2017)

PACT INFERNAL – ‎Initiation (“Infernality”, Horo ‎– HOROEX10, 2017)

PRURIENT – Falling in the Water (“Rainbow Mirror”,Profound Lore Records ‎– PFL197, 2017)

ANCESTRAL VOICES – Forn Sidr (“Divination”, Horo ‎– HOROEX6, 2017)

ALEX AUGIER – Germination (“Germination”, D’Autres Cordes ‎– DAC2017, 2017)

FRANCK VIGROUX – H+ (“Barricades”, Eroto Tox Decodings ‎– etd0032, 2017)

FELICIA ATKISON ‎- Monstera Deliciosa (“Hand In Hand”, Shelter Press ‎– SP081, 2017)

DIAMOND VERSION – The Blank Action (“CI”Mute ‎– STUMMDV1, 2014)

DIVE – Mother (“Concrete Jungle”, Minus Habens Records ‎– MHCD018, 1993)

KANGDING RAY – Pruitt igoe (Ben Frost demolition) (“Pruitt Igoe”, Raster-Noton ‎– R-N 124, 2010)

SVEN_SCHIENHAMMER – Future life (“Altostratus Translucidus”, BineMusic ‎– BINE 022CD, 2011)

G.FAVARON | A. VITOLO – Fold in (“Zolfo”, 13 (3) ‎– sps1616, Manyfeetunder / Concrete ‎– mfu/c 010, 2016)

THOMAS BRINKMANN – Kadmiumgelb (“What You Hear (Is What You Hear)”, Editions Mego ‎– EMEGO 204, 2015)