LOUD! – “Infernality”, 01.02.2018
Playlist
FOREST SWORDS - Panic (“Compassion”,Ninja Tune – ZENCD243, Dense Truth – ZENCD243, 2017)
PACT INFERNAL – Initiation (“Infernality”, Horo – HOROEX10, 2017)
PRURIENT – Falling in the Water (“Rainbow Mirror”,Profound Lore Records – PFL197, 2017)
ANCESTRAL VOICES – Forn Sidr (“Divination”, Horo – HOROEX6, 2017)
ALEX AUGIER – Germination (“Germination”, D’Autres Cordes – DAC2017, 2017)
FRANCK VIGROUX – H+ (“Barricades”, Eroto Tox Decodings – etd0032, 2017)
FELICIA ATKISON - Monstera Deliciosa (“Hand In Hand”, Shelter Press – SP081, 2017)
DIAMOND VERSION – The Blank Action (“CI”Mute – STUMMDV1, 2014)
DIVE – Mother (“Concrete Jungle”, Minus Habens Records – MHCD018, 1993)
KANGDING RAY – Pruitt igoe (Ben Frost demolition) (“Pruitt Igoe”, Raster-Noton – R-N 124, 2010)
SVEN_SCHIENHAMMER – Future life (“Altostratus Translucidus”, BineMusic – BINE 022CD, 2011)
G.FAVARON | A. VITOLO – Fold in (“Zolfo”, 13 (3) – sps1616, Manyfeetunder / Concrete – mfu/c 010, 2016)
THOMAS BRINKMANN – Kadmiumgelb (“What You Hear (Is What You Hear)”, Editions Mego – EMEGO 204, 2015)