LOUD! – “Indefinite Fields”, 14.09.2017

“È tutto così volubile, così indefinito, di sicuro non c’è nulla, neanche noi stessi.” (A.B.)

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

MOGWAI – “aka 47” (“Every Country’s Sun”,Rock Action Records ‎– HSE-4224, Hostess Entertainment Unlimited ‎– HSE-4224, 2017)

SCANNER – Exposure, Collapse (“The Great Crater”, Glacial Movemets,GM030, 2017)

RAFAEL ANTON IRISARRI – Indefinite Fields (“The Shameless Years”,Umor Rex ‎– UR100, 2017)

DEMDIKE STARE – Circulation (“Circulation”, DDS ‎– DDS022, 2017)

NICOLA RATTI – W11 (“Pressure Loss”, Where To Now? ‎– WTNLP04, 2016)

I-LP-O IN DUB – Grace Of Collapsing Unhealthy System (“Capital Dub Chapter 1”,Editions Mego ‎– Editions Mego 225, 2017)

BELIEF DEFECT – Fake Disciples (“Decadent Yet Depraved”,Raster-Noton ‎– RM 178-3, 2017)

DIVUS – A3 (“Divus”, Boring Machines ‎– BM076, 2017)

KEVIN DRUMM / JASON LESCALLEET – Outside now (“The Abyss”, Erstwhile Records ‎– erstwhile 073-2, 2014)

JK FLESH – Thimerosal (“Suicide Estate Antibiotic Armageddon”,Avalanche Recordings ‎– AREC038, 2017)

MAI MAI MAI – Lenais (“Phi”,Boring Machines ‎– BM070, 2016)

LOCRIAN – Obsolete Elegy in Effluvia and Dross (“Drenched Lands”, At War With False Noise ‎– ATWAR053, Small Doses, 2009)