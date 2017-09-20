LOUD! – “Indefinite Fields”, 14.09.2017
“È tutto così volubile, così indefinito, di sicuro non c’è nulla, neanche noi stessi.” (A.B.)
Playlist
MOGWAI – “aka 47” (“Every Country’s Sun”,Rock Action Records – HSE-4224, Hostess Entertainment Unlimited – HSE-4224, 2017)
SCANNER – Exposure, Collapse (“The Great Crater”, Glacial Movemets,GM030, 2017)
RAFAEL ANTON IRISARRI – Indefinite Fields (“The Shameless Years”,Umor Rex – UR100, 2017)
DEMDIKE STARE – Circulation (“Circulation”, DDS – DDS022, 2017)
NICOLA RATTI – W11 (“Pressure Loss”, Where To Now? – WTNLP04, 2016)
I-LP-O IN DUB – Grace Of Collapsing Unhealthy System (“Capital Dub Chapter 1”,Editions Mego – Editions Mego 225, 2017)
BELIEF DEFECT – Fake Disciples (“Decadent Yet Depraved”,Raster-Noton – RM 178-3, 2017)
DIVUS – A3 (“Divus”, Boring Machines – BM076, 2017)
KEVIN DRUMM / JASON LESCALLEET – Outside now (“The Abyss”, Erstwhile Records – erstwhile 073-2, 2014)
JK FLESH – Thimerosal (“Suicide Estate Antibiotic Armageddon”,Avalanche Recordings – AREC038, 2017)
MAI MAI MAI – Lenais (“Phi”,Boring Machines – BM070, 2016)
LOCRIAN – Obsolete Elegy in Effluvia and Dross (“Drenched Lands”, At War With False Noise – ATWAR053, Small Doses, 2009)