/

LOUD! – “Indefinite Fields”, 14.09.2017

“È tutto così volubile, così indefinito, di sicuro non c’è nulla, neanche noi stessi.” (A.B.)

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

MOGWAI – “aka 47” (“Every Country’s Sun”,Rock Action Records ‎– HSE-4224, Hostess Entertainment Unlimited ‎– HSE-4224, 2017)
SCANNER – Exposure, Collapse (“The Great Crater”, Glacial Movemets,GM030, 2017)
RAFAEL ANTON IRISARRI – Indefinite Fields (“The Shameless Years”,Umor Rex ‎– UR100, 2017)
DEMDIKE STARE – Circulation (“Circulation”, DDS ‎– DDS022, 2017)
NICOLA RATTI – W11 (“Pressure Loss”, Where To Now? ‎– WTNLP04, 2016)
I-LP-O IN DUB – Grace Of Collapsing Unhealthy System (“Capital Dub Chapter 1”,Editions Mego ‎– Editions Mego 225, 2017)
BELIEF DEFECT – Fake Disciples (“Decadent Yet Depraved”,Raster-Noton ‎– RM 178-3, 2017)
DIVUS – A3 (“Divus”, Boring Machines ‎– BM076, 2017)
KEVIN DRUMM / JASON LESCALLEET – Outside now (“The Abyss”, Erstwhile Records ‎– erstwhile 073-2, 2014)
JK FLESH – Thimerosal (“Suicide Estate Antibiotic Armageddon”,Avalanche Recordings ‎– AREC038, 2017)
MAI MAI MAI – Lenais (“Phi”,Boring Machines ‎– BM070, 2016)
LOCRIAN – Obsolete Elegy in Effluvia and Dross (“Drenched Lands”, At War With False Noise ‎– ATWAR053, Small Doses, 2009)

LOUD!
Loud! è un programma radiofonico in onda ogni 2 settimane su Radio Onde Furlane (Udine), radio libera e indipendente sui 90.00 mhz. Dal 1991 Loud! diffonde: elettronica, rock sperimentale, rumore, avanguardia. Questo programma è un veicolo per esplorare alcuni dei suoni più innovativi e stimolanti in circolazione. In Onda: GIOVEDI ore 21.30 // in replica domenica ore 24.00