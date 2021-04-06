LOUD! – “In The Void”, 25.03.2021
Playlist
ALESSANDRO BARIS – Last Letter to Jayne (feat. Lee Ranaldo)
LEE RANALDO & RAUL REFREE – At The Forks (“Names of North End Women”, Mute – CDSTUMM445, 2020)
JAMES WELBURN – Raze (“Sleeper In The Void”, Miasmah, MIA050, 2021)
DAVID GRANSTRÖM – Occultations (“Empty Room”, Hallow Ground, HG2102, 2021)
MARTINA BERTONI – Moving Nature (“Music For Empty Flats”, Karlrecords KR083 (LC18598), 2021)
AUVINEN – Kelluminen (“Akkosaari”, Editions Mego, EMEGO286, 2021)
TODD ANDERSON-KUNERT – Left Hanging (“Past Walls and Windows”, Room40 DRM475, 2020)
BERANGERE MAXIMIN – Échappée (“Land Of Waves”, Karlrecords KR078, LC18598, 2020)
AUTECHRE – r cazt (“Sign”, Warp Records – warp cd 329, 2020)
PEDESTRIAN DEPOSIT – Auger (“Dyers’ Hands”, Monorail Trespassing – mt122cd, 2019)