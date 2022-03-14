LOUD! – “Human Remains”, 10.03.2022

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

MONOPOLY CHILD STAR SEARCHERS – Prince of Parrot Shooters 1 (“Prince of Parrot Shooters/Aqueducts of Channel Island”, Pacific City Discs PCD03, 2022)

ALTERNATIVE TV – Release the Natives (“Vibing Up The Senile Man (Part One)”, Deptford Fun City Records-DLP 03, 1979)

ROBERT HAIGH – Lost Albion (“Human Remains”, Unseen Worlds UW043, 2022)

NEW PROCESSEAN ORDER – CrucifEgo (“CrucifEgo”, End Of Kali Yuga Editions-EOKY LP02, 2015)

SKINNY PUPPY – The Mourn (“Cleanse Fold and Manipulate”, Nettwerk – NTL 30011, 1987

RAFAEL ANTON IRISARRI – Vanishing Points (“Peripeteia”, Dais Records – DAIS150CD, 2020)

PSYCHIC TV – Part I. Piano And Clarinet (“Themes”, Cold Spring – CSR123B, 2011)

JOZEF VAN WISSEM – What Hearts must Bleed, what Tears must Fall (“Behold! I Make All Things New”, Incunabulum Records INC027/028, 2022)

MIKE COOPER – Mono-Hydra (“Oceans Of Milk And Treacle”, Room40 – RM4176,2021)

JOHANNA HEDVA – Wash (“Black moon lilith in pisces in the 4th house”,Crystalline morphologies – CMS-07, Sming Sming – SSB-002 2021)

GILDED – Bells Cutting (“Alden”, Fluid Audio-095, 2021)

MARIA MOLES – Distant Hills (“For Leolanda”,Room40 – RM4141, 2022)

ABATTOIR & SATORI – Aether (“Aether”, Old Captain-OCCD28, Malignant Records-TumorCD94, 2017)