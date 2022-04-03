LOUD! – “Human Remains”, 10.03.2022

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

DE FABRIEK – Tribute To Paul Klee /Harrisburg (“Blecheintopf (Music for Modern Art Exhibitions, Volume II”, Futura Resistenza, 12″, 2022) )

THE LEAF LIBRARY + TERUYUKI KURIHARA – Distal (“Melody Tomb”, Mille Plateaux MP41, 2022)

THURSTON MOORE – The Upstairs (“Screen Time”, Southern Lord – LORD 293, 2022)

SONIC YOUTH – Basement Contender (“In-Out-In”, Three Lobed Recordings – TLR-134, 2022)

LOOP – Halo (“Sonancy”, Reactor, REACTOR06LP, 2022)

ALAN VEGA – Out of Town (“Alan Vega After Dark (A Late Night Rock ‘n Roll Session)”, In The Red Recordings – ITR 356, 2021)

MELVINS – Civilized worm (acoustic) (“Five Legged Dog”, Ipecac Recordings – IPC238CD, 2021)

MELAINE DALIBERT – Shimmering – Mantra – FR24Q2169007

GIOVANNI DI DOMENICO – Neve senza vento (“Polvere di rabbia”, Kohlhaas – KHS021, 2022)

ISIK KURAL – yeniden /Berceuse (feat. spefy)(“In february”, RVNG Intl. RVNGNL77, 2022)

HACKEDEPICCIOTTO – Meeres stille (“The Silver Threshold”, Mute – CDSTUMM470, 2021)

LUTTO LENTO – Untitled (“Legendo”, Haunter Records – SPCTR016, 2021)

BURIAL – Strange Neighbourhood (“Antidawn“, Hyperdub – HDBCD050, 2022)

HELM – Tower (“Axis”, Dais Records – DAIS177, 2021)

THE LEAF LIBRARY + TERUYUKI KURIHARA – Vertical Margins (“Melody Tomb”, Mille Plateaux MP41, 2022)