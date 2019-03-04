LOUD! – “Here To There”, 28.02.2019
Playlist
ANA DA SILVA & PHEW – Islands (“Island”,Newhere Music – PECF-1161, 2018)
ANA DA SILVA & PHEW – Here to there (“Island”,Newhere Music – PECF-1161, 2018)
COSEY FANNI TUTTI – Tutti (“Tutti”, Conspiracy International(– CTITUTTICD2018, 2019)
COSEY FANNI TUTTI – Heliy (“Tutti”, Conspiracy International(– CTITUTTICD2018, 2019)
GUDRUN GUT – Music (“Moment”, Monika Enterprise – Monika93CD, 2018)
GUDRUN GUT – Sein (“Moment”, Monika Enterprise – Monika93CD, 2018)
SILK ROAD ASSASSINS – Overgrown (“State of Ruin”,Planet Mu – ZIQ402CD, 2019)
SILK ROAD ASSASSINS – Armament (“State of Ruin”,Planet Mu – ZIQ402CD, 2019)
JUNKOLOGIST – Stereotypes (“jnk is nxt to come” , 2019)
MIKA VAINIO + RYOJI IKEDA + ALVA NOTO – Movement 1 (“Live 2002”, Not on – N-043, 2018)
MIKA VAINIO + RYOJI IKEDA + ALVA NOTO – Movement 4 (“Live 2002”, Not on – N-043, 2018)
SATURN AND THE SUN – Pleasure is relief (“In Love With The Extreme”, iDEAL Recordings – iDEAL169, 2018)
FLOOBA – Anticronie (Oct – Dec -2015)(“Anticronie”, Many Feet Under, mfu/c016, 2018)
FLOOBA – Saturday surface (Feb – 2016)(“Anticronie”, Many Feet Under, mfu/c016, 2018)