LOUD! – “Here To There”, 28.02.2019

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

ANA DA SILVA & PHEW – Islands (“Island”,Newhere Music ‎– PECF-1161, 2018)
ANA DA SILVA & PHEW – Here to there (“Island”,Newhere Music ‎– PECF-1161, 2018)
COSEY FANNI TUTTI – Tutti (“Tutti”, Conspiracy International(‎– CTITUTTICD2018, 2019)
COSEY FANNI TUTTI – Heliy (“Tutti”, Conspiracy International(‎– CTITUTTICD2018, 2019)
GUDRUN GUT – Music (“Moment”, Monika Enterprise ‎– Monika93CD, 2018)
GUDRUN GUT – Sein (“Moment”, Monika Enterprise ‎– Monika93CD, 2018)
SILK ROAD ASSASSINS – Overgrown (“State of Ruin”,Planet Mu ‎– ZIQ402CD, 2019)
SILK ROAD ASSASSINS – Armament (“State of Ruin”,Planet Mu ‎– ZIQ402CD, 2019)
JUNKOLOGIST – Stereotypes (“jnk is nxt to come” , 2019)
MIKA VAINIO + RYOJI IKEDA + ALVA NOTO – Movement 1 (“Live 2002”, Not on – N-043, 2018)
MIKA VAINIO + RYOJI IKEDA + ALVA NOTO – Movement 4 (“Live 2002”, Not on – N-043, 2018)
SATURN AND THE SUN – Pleasure is relief (“In Love With The Extreme”, iDEAL Recordings ‎– iDEAL169, 2018)
FLOOBA – Anticronie (Oct – Dec -2015)(“Anticronie”, Many Feet Under, mfu/c016, 2018)
FLOOBA – Saturday surface (Feb – 2016)(“Anticronie”, Many Feet Under, mfu/c016, 2018)

Loud! è un programma radiofonico in onda ogni 2 settimane su Radio Onde Furlane (Udine), radio libera e indipendente sui 90.00 mhz. Dal 1991 Loud! diffonde: elettronica, rock sperimentale, rumore, avanguardia. Questo programma è un veicolo per esplorare alcuni dei suoni più innovativi e stimolanti in circolazione. In Onda: GIOVEDI ore 21.30 // in replica domenica ore 24.00