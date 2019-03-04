LOUD! – “Here To There”, 28.02.2019

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

ANA DA SILVA & PHEW – Islands (“Island”,Newhere Music ‎– PECF-1161, 2018)

ANA DA SILVA & PHEW – Here to there (“Island”,Newhere Music ‎– PECF-1161, 2018)

COSEY FANNI TUTTI – Tutti (“Tutti”, Conspiracy International(‎– CTITUTTICD2018, 2019)

COSEY FANNI TUTTI – Heliy (“Tutti”, Conspiracy International(‎– CTITUTTICD2018, 2019)

GUDRUN GUT – Music (“Moment”, Monika Enterprise ‎– Monika93CD, 2018)

GUDRUN GUT – Sein (“Moment”, Monika Enterprise ‎– Monika93CD, 2018)

SILK ROAD ASSASSINS – Overgrown (“State of Ruin”,Planet Mu ‎– ZIQ402CD, 2019)

SILK ROAD ASSASSINS – Armament (“State of Ruin”,Planet Mu ‎– ZIQ402CD, 2019)

JUNKOLOGIST – Stereotypes (“jnk is nxt to come” , 2019)

MIKA VAINIO + RYOJI IKEDA + ALVA NOTO – Movement 1 (“Live 2002”, Not on – N-043, 2018)

MIKA VAINIO + RYOJI IKEDA + ALVA NOTO – Movement 4 (“Live 2002”, Not on – N-043, 2018)

SATURN AND THE SUN – Pleasure is relief (“In Love With The Extreme”, iDEAL Recordings ‎– iDEAL169, 2018)

FLOOBA – Anticronie (Oct – Dec -2015)(“Anticronie”, Many Feet Under, mfu/c016, 2018)

FLOOBA – Saturday surface (Feb – 2016)(“Anticronie”, Many Feet Under, mfu/c016, 2018)